LifeLine Animal Project presents Manny for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Meet Manny, a large 3-year-old cat who greets everyone as soon as they walk into his room. This happy guy loves making new friends and will run over to anyone who looks his way for some affection.
He also loves soaking up the sunshine in the shelter's outdoor catio and can't wait to sunbathe in your window. Manny gets along great with other cats and recently welcomed a roommate into his quarters who is now his best friend. Manny is a big, cuddly dream kitty with a great personality, so come meet him today.
Manny's ID number is 44138461. If you are interested in meeting him, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or drop by the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.
