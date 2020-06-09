LifeLine Animal Project presents Maggie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
She is an extremely affectionate and sweet kitty whose favorite place to sit is in her owner’s lap.
With her mesmerizing green eyes and lovely fur coat, she is strikingly beautiful. Although she is guesstimated to be an older senior lady, she is very playful at times and enjoys running around her foster mom's condo and chasing her toys around. Maggie is looking for someone who will treat her like the queen she is for the rest of her retirement years.
Maggie's ID number is 44040647. If you are interested in meeting her, please email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.