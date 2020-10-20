LifeLine Animal Project presents Madame Roland for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This playful 3-year-old girl can quickly go from fetching a ball to cuddling with human beings, and she loves to show off her goofy side by throwing toys in to herself and chasing them. She also enjoys rolling around on the ground to scratch her back and will do almost anything for belly rubs.
Madame Roland adores people, is great with other dogs and is ready for her next chapter with you!
Her ID number is 45315584. To meet her, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
