LifeLine Animal Project presents Madam Barkley for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Madam Barkley is a beautiful, intelligent lady who has quickly learned several commands while at the shelter, including sit, leave it and touch. She also is good on a leash, loves to go for walks and enjoys playing fetch with tennis balls.
Madam has come a long way from the frightened pup she was when she came into the shelter, and once she gets to know you she will even nuzzle her head in your lap. Come get to know Madam Barkley today at DeKalb County Animal Services.
Her ID number is A46455962. If you adopt Madam Barkley during LifeLine’s fee-waived adoption event, June 23 through 27, her adoption will be free and will include her spay surgery, microchip and vaccinations. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
