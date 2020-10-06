101420_MNS_Lyla Lyla

LifeLine Animal Project presents Lyla for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This dreamy girl is sweet and gentle, weighs 45 pounds and is very well behaved. Lyla is already house and crate trained and has a calm and friendly disposition. She also gets along great with other dogs and has a gentle and dainty play style.

Since Lyla will do almost anything for a treat, she learns commands quickly.

Her ID number is A463160. If you're looking for a calm and quiet dog that will get along with everyone, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about Lyla.

