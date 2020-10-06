LifeLine Animal Project presents Lyla for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This dreamy girl is sweet and gentle, weighs 45 pounds and is very well behaved. Lyla is already house and crate trained and has a calm and friendly disposition. She also gets along great with other dogs and has a gentle and dainty play style.
Since Lyla will do almost anything for a treat, she learns commands quickly.
Her ID number is A463160. If you're looking for a calm and quiet dog that will get along with everyone, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com to learn more about Lyla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.