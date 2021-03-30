LifeLine Animal Project presents Lyanna for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This adorable 3-year-old girl is easy to get along with and has lived with children and does great with them. Additionally, she has a great medium energy level, so she's not overly enthusiastic but is still energetic.
And, although she's not really much of a beer drinker, Lyanna's favorite toy is a squeaky beer bottle. In fact, she loves her beer bottle toy so much that she has gotten creative about hiding it and even tried to hide it in our photographer's camera bag!
Her ID number is 46343057. For more information about Lyanna, email adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com.
