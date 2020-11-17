LifeLine Animal Project presents Longfellow for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
He is a handsome and unique-looking brindle boy with a movie star smile! This good dog is also already housetrained, knows how to sit and learns new tricks quickly.
He is fun and playful, and his favorite activities include playing fetch, entertaining himself with squeaky toys and running zoomies around the yard. Longfellow will make a wonderful and loyal new family member!
His ID number is A45609656. To learn more about him, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
