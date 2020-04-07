LifeLine Animal Project presents Lionhart for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This three-year-old male dog is a shelter volunteer favorite. Lionhart is often selected by volunteers to go on outings outside the shelter. He has been to Lowe’s, where he charmed everyone he met, and to Starbucks, where he enjoyed a puppuccino.
Lionhart rides nicely in cars, is super smart and has already learned to sit. He is always ready to play with toys, people or other dogs, and he loves going on walks and runs. If you adopt Lionhart before April 30, you'll pay only $20, including his neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. His ID number is 40608313. To make an appointment to meet Lionhart, email foster@dekalbanimalservices.com.
