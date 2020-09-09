LifeLine Animal Project presents Lil Lady for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
She is a fabulous, young gal who is petite, silly and happy! Lil Lady would love to be your exercise or hiking partner and promises to keep you motivated with her enthusiastic personality.
She gets along great with other dogs and seems to like cats, too! And as you can see in her photo, Lil Lady enjoys dressing up, because she loves all the attention. She is also super treat-motivated and very easy to train. Lil Lady is already vaccinated, microchipped and spayed, so she can go home with you today!
Her ID number is A876025. If you are interested in meeting this lovely Lil Lady, please email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
