LifeLine Animal Project presents Kim Possible for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 2-year-old girl is very smart, learned her sit and down commands while at the shelter and takes treats very gently from our hands.
Kim is also energetic and enjoys a good game of fetch. She also does great with other dogs and loves playing with them. Kim takes a little while to warm up to new human friends, but the love she gives back is so worth it!
His ID number is A46673118. Come meet Kim Possible today at the Fulton County Animal Services shelter. For more information about her, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
