LifeLine Animal Project presents Kiki for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 2-year-old girl is a complete joy to be around. Kiki is playful, friendly, sweet and affectionate. She loves playing with toys and will bring a one back to you if you throw it. But Kiki's favorite thing to do is to lie in your lap or snuggle with you.
Her ID number is A45992037. If you'd like to add some joy to your life, contact adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com to meet this sweet girl.
