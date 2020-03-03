LifeLine Animal Project presents Kia for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Kia, a female cat, is a petite social butterfly.
This two-year-old kitty weighs six pounds, loves human beings and is the first to greet everyone who walks into her cat colony room at the shelter. Kia gets along well other cats and enjoys playing with all sorts of toys. This outgoing feline is ready for her forever home. Her ID number is 43247875.
For more information about adopting Kia or to meet her, visit the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or call 404-292-8800.
