LifeLine Animal Project presents Jekyll for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This handsome 9-year-old gentleman is calm, sweet and an expert window sunbather! A petite guy, Jekyll weighs 13 pounds and loves curling up on soft beds next to his cat friends.
However, due to his affectionate nature, he would much rather spend his time curled up next to you!
His ID number is 46701546. For more information about Jekyll, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or visit him at the LifeLine Community Animal Center.
