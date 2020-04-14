042220_MNS_Jake Jake the cat

LifeLine Animal Project presents Jake for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This handsome boy was recently rescued by LifeLine from euthanasia at a rural county shelter. He weighs nine pounds and has a distinct white mustache which adds to his sophisticated appearance.

Jake is settling in nicely at the LifeLine Community Animal Center, where he is making new feline and human friends and enjoying his soft kitty bed. He is looking for a home where he can lay in the sun by a window, curl up on a warm lap and have a human being to love and be loved by.

His ID number is 44113241. If you are interested in adopting Jake, please complete the online adoption questionnaire at lifelineanimal.org/adopt.

