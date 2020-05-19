LifeLine Animal Project presents Jacklynn for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Jacklynn is a 7-year-old girl who loves every person and dog she meets. According to both volunteers and her foster mom, she never has a bad day. Jacklynn will take you up on every opportunity for a belly rub or kiss, and, despite her age, she has lots of goofy puppy energy and spunk.
She enjoys spending her days napping on the sofa or lying at her foster parents’ feet while they work. But when she wakes up, she has spurts of energy and loves playing tug of war and taking short walks outside, where she can see all her neighborhood friends or cuddling on the couch. Jacklynn is very smart and learns quickly when peanut butter treats are involved.
She is already house-trained and knows “sit," “down," “drop it," “spin” and “stay.” Her lower energy level, combined with the fact that she isn’t a barker, makes her a great fit for any size home. Jacklynn loves her crate and sleeps straight through the night with no issues. She is a dream pup who will bring so much love to her new home.
Jacklynn’s ID number is 44077171. If you are interested in adopting Jacklynn, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
