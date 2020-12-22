LifeLine Animal Project presents Jabreezi for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
He is a big handsome boy with an even bigger heart. This 3-year-old is fun to play with, and he will happily romp around the yard in pursuit of a tennis ball or football and play fetch for as long as your arm can throw one.
Jabreezi loves treats and will show off his "sit" and his expert treat-catching skills whenever goodies are involved. He also loves back scratches and will shimmy back and forth while you scratch him, so you can hit all the perfect spots. Jabreezi would love to spend the holidays in his new home. If you're looking for a big, loving boy, come meet Jabreezi.
Jabreezi’s ID number is A45834861. For more information, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
