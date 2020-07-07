LifeLine Animal Project presents Griffin for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Griffin is a one-year-old boy who weighs 10 pounds and is the social butterfly of the cat complex. He adores people and becomes instant best friends with anyone who visits his room, soaking up any affection he receives. Due to an injury, Griffin only has three legs, but that doesn't slow him down. This tri-pawed boy loves to follow people around and gets along great with other cats, too.
Griffin's ID number is 44132205. If you are interested in meeting him, drop by the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.