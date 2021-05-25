LifeLine Animal Project presents Gordon for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Gordon is a fluffy 70-pound boy who is truly gorgeous. Despite his big size, he is easy to take for walks and very polite on a leash. Gordon is also smart, knows how to sit and will learn other commands quickly.
This stunning guy loves playing, and can frequently be seen chasing a squeaky ball around and pouncing on toys.
His ID number is A47551457. For more information on Gordon, visit him at DeKalb County Animal Services or email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
