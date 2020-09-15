LifeLine Animal Project presents Gertrude for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This pretty cat knows exactly what she wants, and that's to go home with you! When you visit her at the LifeLine Community Animal Center, you'll most likely find her waiting for you by the front door of her cat room, hoping to greet you and steal your heart.
Gertrude is litterbox-trained and is great at keeping her spaces very tidy. She had a short-term foster mom who told us that Gertrude loves playing with toys, enjoys being brushed and likes to cuddle under the blankets at night. One thing that makes Gertrude a unique kitty is that she has a cleft lip, but it doesn't slow her down one bit. In fact, we think it makes her even cuter!
Her ID number is 44014642. To learn more about Gertrude, visit her at the center or email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
