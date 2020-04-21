LifeLine Animal Project presents Exotic for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
If you are looking for the perfect couch-potato partner to hang out with, Exotic may be your girl. This spunky and quirky older dog is super affectionate, mellow and would love to snuggle on the couch with you while you watch TV. She is also independent and can easily entertain herself with toys.
According to her foster parents, Exotic is a low-maintenance dog that loves sleeping on the back porch in the sun all afternoon and then getting up and running zoomies around the yard. She also gets along great with the other dogs in the house.
Exotic’s ID number is A855995. To meet her, please email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.