LifeLine Animal Project presents Evan for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
If you are looking for a sweet boy who adores everyone and has a wonderful smile, Evan may be your guy! An adorer of all human beings, he greets everyone with his big grin and then follows them around hoping for a kiss.
Evan is smart and knows how to sit, and he is affectionate and loves giving and receiving hugs. He is also very playful and will always bring toys back when someone throws them. Evan would do best as an the only dog in your home because he wants all your love.
His ID number is A44268152. To learn more about this handsome boy, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
