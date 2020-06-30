LifeLine Animal Project presents Ellie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Ellie is a sweet, 2-year-old girl who weighs 40 pounds. This smart dog has already learned how to sit and will take treats gently from your hand. Ellie can be shy at first, but once she warms up, she becomes very affectionate.
Come meet her today and find out why everyone who meets her loves her. Ellie’s ID number is 44428021. For more information on Ellie, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
