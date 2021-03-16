LifeLine Animal Project presents Dylan for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This handsome 1-year-old boy is very affectionate and smart! He learned how to sit quickly and is ready to learn more commands, especially if treats are involved.
Dylan is always happy and smiling, and he loves everyone, including human beings and other dogs. He will be a great addition to any family.
His ID number is A879970. To learn more about Dylan, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com.
