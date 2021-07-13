LifeLine Animal Project presents Dusty for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This handsome 3-year-old boy weighs 11 pounds and is sweet, curious and friendly. Dusty enjoys sunbathing on the shelter's outdoor catios, chattering with his cat friends and watching birds fly by.
And when it's time to rest, Dusty will find his favorite pillow and stretch out on it for an afternoon nap. Come meet this sweet boy today at the LifeLine Community Animal Center.
His ID number is46650274. For more information about Dusty, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
