LifeLine Animal Project presents Downey for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This outgoing and handsome 3-year-old loves to explore his surroundings and make new friends. He's very friendly to both human beings and cats and even has cat friends at the shelter.
Downey would do great as an only cat or as a companion for your current cat.
His ID number is 47578918. Meet Downey at LifeLine's Community Animal Center. For more information, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
