Christina

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Christina for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

This gorgeous and petite 2-year-old girl weighs six pounds and is a calm and independent kitty. Christina loves lounging on soft beds, especially if they are in a quiet and secluded spot.

She can also be playful at times and is affectionate once she gets to know you. Come meet this beautiful young girl at LifeLine's Community Animal Center.

Her ID number is 44502567. For more information about Christina, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

