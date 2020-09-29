LifeLine Animal Project presents Charlie for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This gorgeous boy is two years old, weighs nine pounds and has a very laid-back and affectionate personality. Charlie enjoys relaxing on his pillow in our cat room and receiving attention.
He gets along well with other kitties and wouldn't mind sharing a home with one. Charlie is located at the LifeLine Community Animal Center.
His ID number is 44502568. To learn more about Charlie, please contact adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
