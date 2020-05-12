LifeLine Animal Project presents Carrera for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Carrera is an easygoing, beautiful lady who appreciates the calmer things in life. Give her a good window to look out of and a pillow to nap on, and she'll be perfectly content. She is also an independent gal who will greet you with polite meows and will rub her head on your legs once she gets to know you.
Carrera is fine with the company of other mellow cats at the shelter and would be fine with another kitty who appreciates relaxing as much as she does. This lovely cat is perfect for someone looking for a low-maintenance family member.
Carrera’s ID number is 4164883. To meet Carrera, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
