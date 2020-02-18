LifeLine Animal Project presents Carrera for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Carrera is a low-key female cat who appreciates the calmer things in life.
She enjoys napping next to the window and people watching. Carrera currently lives with other kitties in her room at the shelter and would do well with other cats that enjoy relaxing as much as she does. Her ID number is 41648830.
For more information about adopting Carrera or to meet her, drop by the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org or call 404-292-8800.
