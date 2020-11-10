LifeLine Animal Project presents Bubbles for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Bubbles is one unique cat. This friendly 2-year-old boy is leash trained and loves to go for slow walks (even if it's just in the backyard)! He also adores kittens, and when he is near them he pretends that he is their dad and takes care of them. Additionally, Bubbles gets along with adult cats and is playful and independent.
His ID number is 43896212. To meet this wonderful guy, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
