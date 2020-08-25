090220_MNS_Bruno_Mars Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Bruno Mars for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

If his stunning blue eyes don't captivate you, his bright smile and charisma should do the trick! Bruno Mars is a friendly and handsome 2-year-old boy who gets along well with other dogs and loves to play with his canine and human friends.

This sweet guy is also a good listener who readily takes direction, so he will be easy to train. Combine that with his laid-back charm and love of cuddling, and you've got the perfect young dog!

Bruno Mars’ ID number is A45269287. For more information about adopting him, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.

