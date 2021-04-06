LifeLine Animal Project presents Bruce for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
This 1-year-old love bug is handsome and affectionate, and he happily soaks up all the head scratches he's offered.
When Bruce isn't basking in the attention he receives from employees and visitors, he can be found resting quietly with one eye on the front door, waiting for his special someone to walk through and take him home.
His ID number is 46985270. For more information on Bruce, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
