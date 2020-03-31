LifeLine Animal Project presents Boo 2 for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Named Boo 2 so she’s not confused for another shelter cat named Boo Boo, she also goes by Boo.
Boo 2 is a beautiful 1-year-old cat who came to LifeLine as a kitten. She is a dainty girl who can be shy when she meets a new person, but once she opens up she can be quite affectionate. Since she feels most secure around other cats, she would love to be adopted with another kitty or go to a home that already has a cat.
Boo 2 can be adopted for only $20 throughout April, including her spay, vaccines and microchip. Her ID number is 40541021. She is located at the LifeLine Community Animal Center. During the COVID-19 crisis, LifeLine is seeing potential adopters by appointment only, so to meet Boo 2, just make an appointment online by visiting www.lifelineanimal.org.
