LifeLine Animal Project presents Bojack for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. Bojack, a male dog and gentle giant who weighs 57 pounds, is a young adult.
He is a very good boy who is calm, obedient and well-mannered. At the shelter, he quickly learned how to sit, and he would love to learn more tricks. Bojack is very social in LifeLine’s dog playgroups and has been categorized as a “gentle and dainty” player. He is an easygoing guy who is friendly with everyone he meets. Bojack will make a wonderful addition to any family. His ID number is A871436.
For more information about adopting Bojack or to meet him, drop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd. in Atlanta, email adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or call 404-613-0357.
