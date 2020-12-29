010621_MNS_Bob Bob the cat

Bob

 Special — LifeLine Animal Project

LifeLine Animal Project presents Bob for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.

Bob is a gentle and calm 7-year-old kitty who loves resting on any comfortable pillow or lap he can find. This friendly and affectionate boy would enjoy sitting by your side while you watch TV or work or following you around while you do household chores.

Bob weighs eight pounds and is very easy to love. He is the perfect pet for anyone looking for a quiet, laid-back companion.

Bob’s ID number is 44154849. For more information about him, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.