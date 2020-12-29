LifeLine Animal Project presents Bob for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
Bob is a gentle and calm 7-year-old kitty who loves resting on any comfortable pillow or lap he can find. This friendly and affectionate boy would enjoy sitting by your side while you watch TV or work or following you around while you do household chores.
Bob weighs eight pounds and is very easy to love. He is the perfect pet for anyone looking for a quiet, laid-back companion.
Bob’s ID number is 44154849. For more information about him, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
