LifeLine Animal Project presents Baked Bean for the Pet Adoption Spotlight. This handsome 4-year-old male mixed-breed dog weighs 58 pounds and is a gentle giant.
Baked Bean is already house trained so he doesn't have accidents inside, and he is smart and already knows how to sit and shake. He is also very friendly and loves people, and he is calm, gentle and quiet. Baked Bean will make a loyal and loving family dog. His ID number is 43631458.
For more information about adopting Baked Bean or to meet him, drop by DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, email adoptions@dekalbanimalservices.com or call 404-294-2165.
