LifeLine Animal Project presents Babble for the Pet Adoption Spotlight.
He is a handsome 3-year-old kitty who never shies away from saying hello. This talkative guy has the sweetest meow, and he uses it frequently to greet new friends.
Babble loves watching the day go by from his window and can often be found stretched out on a soft bed. Although he's a mellow boy, he does enjoy playing and can sometimes be found swatting toy mice around and chasing them.
His ID number is 46235217. For more information on Babble, email adoptions@lifelineanimal.org.
