Organizer Paulding County Rotary Club handed out awards to private companies, churches, nonprofits and more based on their showings in the 2019 Invitational Christmas Parade.
The annual parade Dec. 7 brought Paulding Countians to Main Street in downtown Dallas to see dozens of entries, from school bands and JROTC units to Shrine Club members on go-carts.
The parade theme was “Connecting the World” and a co-grand marshal for the event was University of West Georgia student Caroline Gransbo, a citizen of Sweden and a participant in the Georgia Rotary Student Program.
Paulding County School District Teacher of the Year Chelsea Sell was the other grand marshal.
According to the Rotary Club, award winners included:
• Best Theme Corporate: Ragsdale Heating & Air, E. Dennis Heating & Air, Farmers Insurance Burgess Agency.
• Best Theme Individual/Organization: Nick's Automotive, Goddard School, Shelley Segars Independent Sr. Trunk Keeper - Matilda Jane Clothing.
• Best Theme Religious: Bethany Christian Church, Victory Baptist Church, Creekside Church.
• Vintage Car over 50: Heritage Antique Tractor Society, HomeStar, Georgia Classic Rides.
• Most Heart: Farmers Insurance.
• Marching Band: East Paulding High School.
• Horses: Rider Bree Whaley and horse, Blue Moon.
• Best JROTC: Paulding County High School.
• Most Outstanding Four-Wheel: Smugglers Envy Speed Shack.
• Rotarians’ Choice: Precision Heating & Air.
• Dallas Mayor’s Choice Award: Nick’s Automotive.
• Hiram Mayor’s Choice Award: Bethany Christian Church.
