The city of Sandy Springs and Fulton County’s 14 other cities are considering suing the county over how it’s spending federal relief funds tied to the COVID-19 pandemic that partly belong to each city, Mayor Rusty Paul said.
“We’re now pursing litigation more to force a conversation,” he said, referring to he and Fulton’s other mayors possibly filing a lawsuit. “I don’t see there’s any way Fulton County can spend its money on what it’s supposed to spend money for without reimbursing the cities.”
Paul announced the news during the Sandy Springs City Council’s Aug. 18 meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak. This spring Fulton got $104 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus package used to help governments aid others impacted by the pandemic.
Paul said he’d like to see the cities’ leaders “sitting around the table and working through some negotiated settlements so (the $104 million) is used for what it’s supposed to be used for, and, second, it’s spent on all the cities. (City Attorney Dan) Lee and the other city attorneys are getting together to work on that.”
Fulton is doling out to each city 5,000 personal protective equipment units and another 5,000 to each county commissioner’s office to distribute at his or her discretion to cities in each district. But Paul said the Sandy Springs Fire Department has already incurred some COVID-19 relief expenses for the things it’s done.
