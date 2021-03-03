The fees Fulton County plans to charge to hold elections in its cities this November are going way up compared to the 2017 ones, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said.
“The estimate for conducting city elections is almost double what it was four years ago,” Paul said. “We’ve appealed to the (Fulton) Board of Registration and Elections for a lower number. … It’s in excess of half a million dollars. I’ve talked to the other cities … and they’re outraged as well.”
Paul shared the news at the Sandy Springs City Council’s March 2 meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After District 6 Councilman Andy Bauman said he’s concerned about the high cost, Paul said, “It affects everyone in the whole food chain.”
The mayor is also worried about an election issue related to the timing of the U.S. Census Bureau’s release of data from the 2020 Census. Because of the pandemic, last year’s Census deadline was delayed to Sept. 30 instead of its normal spring cutoff date. That means the date information collected from the population count that happens once a decade is released would also be pushed back.
Normally it’s released in the spring or early summer, giving the Georgia General Assembly, with cities’ recommendations, enough time to redraw cities’ district maps before municipal elections’ qualifying period in August. But this year, due to the delay, the data won’t be released until late September, which means some candidates could qualify for one seat but then have to qualify for a different one if their residence were redrawn into another district about a month before the election.
“I went through this in (2011), and the districts changed only by a subdivision or two. … Whoever’s paying attention to these lines, make sure you don’t get people drawn out of their districts,” District 1 Councilman John Paulson said.
Paul said a “controversial” election reform bill introduced in the Georgia Legislature could fix this problem by forcing the federal government to permit the state to wait until 2022 before redrawing its cities’ district maps.
“If this fix is not successful, we will have to have a court to order the feds to allow the state to redraw the districts next year,” he said.
