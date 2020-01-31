Jennifer McCoy, who has been monitoring elections for decades, said the paper ballot included in Georgia’s new voting machines is a large step forward in restoring the public’s trust in elections.
“I think it’s really critical terms of in trust and confidence,” said McCoy, a Georgia State University political science professor. “We’re in a situation where there’s high distrust, (and) that’s really a problem. We’re in a country with high polarization. You want to bring trust in voters, so they’ll want to come out and vote. Electronic machines are basically a black box, so you can’t see what’s happening. A paper receipt is important in that you can see who you voted for.
“I monitor elections in the U.S. and in other countries. In some countries, in front of voters they take a statistical sample of ballots and count those ballots and match those results to the results they have in the computer, to see if they (are correct). That will make sure they weren’t hacked.”
McCoy was one of three elections experts who spoke at a panel discussion hosted by the WABE 90.1 FM radio station and moderated by one of its reporters, Emil Moffatt, at the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections’ Jan. 30 town hall meeting at the Dorothy Benson Center in Sandy Springs.
About 50 metro Atlanta residents attended the meeting, which began with a demonstration of the new machines.
The new machines still use computerized touch screens to tabulate votes, but they also let residents print out a paper printout of their completed ballot and compare it to the computer’s ballot.
The printout, which is kept by each county, is then scanned so it can be audited later to ensure accuracy. The paper ballots are saved by each county for two years after the election to ensure elections are accurately counted, said Kelvin Jones, Fulton’s voter education and outreach lead training officer, who did not participate in the panel discussion but showed residents how to use the new machines.
In March the state Legislature approved a bill calling for the purchase of new voting machines after individual voters and election integrity advocates sued Georgia election officials in 2017, claiming the old voting machines, which the state had used since 2002, were not secure and susceptible to hacking.
The panel discussion also included Rick Barron, the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections’ director, and AJC state government reporter Mark Niesse. Niesse said the old machines were quite antiquated, running “on an old version of Windows that wasn’t updated anymore.”
“But with this (new) system, we have multiple kinds of technology: Android tablets, Apple poll pads, HP printers, etc,” he said.
Niesse said six counties participated in a pilot program to test the new systems in November, when problems arose, though some minor.
“One person tried to insert a driver’s license into a machine, and it didn’t work,” he said.
The new voting machines will cost Georgia $150 million, according to the secretary of state’s office, though critics have said hidden costs could increase the amount by about $80 million. But each county must pay for some items.
“They’ll provide the machines and the hardware but won’t pay for the ballots, which are 13 cents each, … and the placement of the machines, the storage stands and the ink,” Niesse said.
Barron added, “The ballot costs and the toner costs are a lot … but we’re lucky in that we have a great Fulton County Board of Commissioners that approves funding for our department. … But there are some concerns. We’re going from only four to five pallets of ballots (with the old system) to close to 30 now (with the new machines). The clerk of Superior Court has to find a place to store those, and storage space is at a premium.”
He said Fulton has 1,800 of the 3,300 machines it was allotted by the state, and expects to get at least 3,000 by Feb. 14.
House Bill 316, the 2019 bill passed into law to make buying the state’s new voting machines possible, calls for each county to undergo audits of its elections starting this year. However, according to the bill document online, the more extensive risk-limiting audits won’t be required until no later than Nov. 1, 2024.
