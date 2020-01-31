Rick Barron, second from left, the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections’ director, speaks as, from left, moderator and WABE radio station reporter Emil Moffatt, Georgia State University political science professor Jennifer McCoy and AJC state government reporter Mark Niesse listen during a panel discussion hosted by WABE at the department’s town hall meeting Jan. 30 at the Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex in Sandy Springs.