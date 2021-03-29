Pace Academy held Saturday Knight Live, its annual auction/fundraiser, virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the amount raised was not released by the school, the March 20 event still “exceeded expectations,” said Jennifer Bodner, an event spokeswoman.
Emceed by Head of School Fred Assaf, Saturday Knight Live united students, staff and families. Highlights included auction experiences like VIP tickets to a Rolling Stones concert and an NFL experience with Pace alumnus and current New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas; a CeeLo Green music video showcase, filmed on campus; and a discussion and guided meditation for Pace’s teachers, staff and counselors and from Deepak Chopra, an author and alternative medicine advocate.
During the event’s lead-up hour, Coy Bowles and John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band performed to get the party started.
