A construction company contracted to work on the Georgia Department of Transportation's Interstate 285/Georgia 400 interchange improvement project in Sandy Springs has been fined $170,020 for exposing workers to fall hazards after an employee fell to his death there in February.
According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Martin-Pinero Construction Project Management LLC, a DeKalb County-based business, for the violations. A man employed by another company, Sandy Springs-based North Perimeter Contractors LLC, also died in a fall in October.
Regarding the February death and subsequent fine, OSHA launched the inspection after the employee fell while attempting to install permanent metal decking on a flyover bridge there.
The agency cited the contractor for failing to ensure employees used a horizontal lifeline system and fall protection, as required. OSHA also cited the contractor for failing to secure metal decking before allowing workers to use it as a walking surface, provide fall protection training and conduct regular job site inspections to ensure the use of all applicable safety measures.
“Allowing employees to work at heights without using proper fall protection methods increases the risk of serious or fatal injuries,” OSHA Atlanta-West Area Office Director Jeffery Stawowy said in a news release. “Employers have an obligation to ensure the working conditions they ask employees to operate under are free of recognized hazards.”
Martin-Pinero has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the release stated.
A message left with Martin-Pinero's office seeking comment was not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.