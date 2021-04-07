A year after Dining Out For Life, an annual fundraiser for Open Hand Atlanta, had to shift to a dine-in (at home) format due to state temporarily not allowing patrons to eat at restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will return to an in-person setup.
But the event, scheduled for April 26 through May 2, will also offer individuals still not yet comfortable with eating at restaurants options for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. At each participating eatery, a percentage of sales each day will go to Open Hand.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit delivers more than 5.500 meals each day to homebound individuals, including senior citizens, the chronically ill and those with special dietary needs.
“The critically ill, disabled and homebound are at the greatest risk when it comes to this virus. Our programs are on the front lines every day with a laser-focused commitment to keeping the most vulnerable populations safe and nourished with meals they rely on for survival,” Executive Director Matt Pieper said in a news release. “Dining Out For Life is integral to providing the necessary funds to respond to the increase in demand for home-delivered meals since the start of this pandemic.
“Simultaneously, this event supports our restaurant partners who have remained as dedicated as we are to serving Open Hand’s mission over the years.”
This year about 70 restaurants in Cobb, Cherokee, DeKalb and Fulton counties are participating, according to the event’s website.
For nearly 30 years, thousands of metro Atlantans “have dined out for breakfast, lunch and dinner knowing that participating restaurants were donating a portion of their bill to help Open Hand provide nutritious meals daily and empower neighbors battling chronic disease and disability to live healthier, more independent lives,” the release stated.
The nonprofit pivoted to a hybrid event as a way to unite the community to dine in or take out and support the restaurant partners that have been loyal and dedicated to Open Hand over the last three decades.
For more information on the event or to view the list of participating restaurants, visit diningoutforoh.org.
