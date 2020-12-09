Youth-led campaign Peaches for Progress is hosting several events to encourage Georgians to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Peaches for Progress partners include 18by.Vote, Atlanta 4 The Planet, Blue Future, Earth Guardians, Future Coalition, Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project, March for Our Lives, March On, Pride In Running and Sunrise Movement.
“This historic moment calls for an unprecedented collaboration among the leading youth organizers in Georgia,” 18-year-old Georgia organizer for Future Coalition Sophia Woodrow said. “Peaches for Progress will supercharge the efforts of youth leaders organizing on the ground as the country’s attention shifts to the critical choices that millions of Georgians will make in the runoffs.”
Upcoming events include a March On the Polls Day, a drive-in drag show and and artisian market and movie night. March On the Polls will be held Dec. 19. Building on March On’s pre-election 13-stop bus tour, partners will bring the party to early vote locations via a bus filled with volunteers, music by local DJs, and food vendors.
A COVID-19 friendly drive-in performance with the fabulous Drag Queens of Atlanta will be held Dec. 26 in an effort to mobilize the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to get out and vote. More event details will be announced soon.
A movie night featuring local artists, a local filmmaker and a conversation about voter suppression will be held and Dad's Garage Theatre at 569 Ezzard St SE in Atlanta on Dec. 28.
Coalition partners will also collaborate on events, including a multi-platform virtual town hall to educate young voters on candidates’ positions on the issues, and push candidates to be accountable to young constituents. Drag to the Polls, a series of socially distanced voter engagement drag events to engage low-propensity voters, will help explain the importance of creating safe and empowering spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Young people, particularly youth of color and indigenous youth, shaped the results in Georgia and across the country in historic numbers,” Evan Malbrough of the Georgia Youth Poll Worker Project said. “We proved that we, as young people, have the power to control the direction of our country through the ballot box. Now, we’re sustaining that energy as we show up to the polls again, understanding that this remains a critical time to claim our futures.”
With Peaches for Progress’ focus on mobilizing tens of thousands in the early voting period, the coalition builds on the momentum of the #VoteWithUs initiative, a mass intergenerational movement that contributed to the largest early vote in history in the November 2020 general election. The #VoteWithUs movement focuses on young people, women and communities of color.
