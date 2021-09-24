This October, World of Coca-Cola is inviting families and friends to take part in the attraction’s first-ever Halloween takeover.
Offered all month long with special activations on Saturdays and Sundays, the eerie experience includes a scavenger hunt to find a mystery Fanta flavor, an after-hours event for adults, ghostly performances and so much more. Guests are encouraged to get in the spooky spirit by wearing their best family-friendly costumes and looking out for festive frights and fall features among World of Coke’s regular exhibits and experiences. FANTAstic Halloween is included as part of every general admission ticket in October.
Haunted Hunt for a FANTAstic New Flavor
The FANTAstic Flavor Hunt challenges guests to search for hidden QR codes throughout World of Coca-Cola, each one a clue to a mysterious new Fanta flavor hitting shelves soon. The journey concludes in Taste It! where guests can unearth the secret and sample the latest Fanta flavor before it launches in 2022.
All the Treats, None of the Tricks
No ghoul goes thirsty, as Coca-Cola Freestyle serves three limited-edition mixes — Fanta Grape Goblin, Fanta Orange Jack-O-Lantern and Fanta Strawberry Scary Skull. Even more Fanta flavors are available on the Taste It! fountains, and seasonal concoctions can be sipped at the beverage bar.
Bottling Up Frightful Concoctions
The Bottle Works exhibit has been abandoned – or has it? Fans who dare to enter may encounter playful skeletons. On weekends, the mad scientist Dr. FANTAstic transforms the bottling plant into his personal lab. The doctor is mixing up something frighteningly delicious – peek inside to get a firsthand look at the creation of Coca-Cola's most mystical drink yet.
Surprises and Disguises to Spare
Around every corner, fans will discover spooky surprises – from beastly backdrops for freaky photos, to ghoulish tales and live dance performances by costumed characters. Inside the Scent Discovery exhibit, guests can sniff and guess seasonal aromas that recall memories from Halloweens past and set the stage for unique flavors inside Taste It!
FANTAstic Halloween After Dark
World of Coca-Cola will open its doors for its first-ever, adults-only event from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 14. The event will feature a DJ spinning spook-tacular tunes, dramatic Halloween-themed entertainment and a full bar with a “FANTAstic Halloween” specialty cocktail. Food will also be available for purchase. Tickets cost $35 and include two drink tickets for wine or beer. Costumes are welcome, and face coverings are required except in spaces designated for eating and drinking. Masks that fully cover the face and weapon-like props are not permitted. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
The health and safety of World of Coca-Cola’s guests and employees are top priorities, and the attraction has adjusted operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities. Precautions include reduced capacity, timed ticket entry, signage to promote social distancing, mandatory face coverings for all ambassadors and guests over the age of two and enhanced cleaning routines throughout the attraction.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.WorldofCocaCola.com.
