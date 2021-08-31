Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art, will be requiring all audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend performances on the Alliance’s Coca-Cola Stage and Hertz Stage, and in Atlanta Symphony Hall beginning Sept. 1.
Guests will be asked to show proof of vaccination upon arrival, and guests who are unvaccinated must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours prior to the performances. In accordance with these protocols, all guests must present a photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport.
The High Museum of Art will continue to require masks for any visitors entering the museum, but proof of vaccinations will not be required to enter the museum. Social distancing in designated food and beverage areas will also continue to be enforced.
The Center said the vaccination requirement was decided after careful consideration and consultation with local health experts and the CDC in an effort to keep audiences, artists, and staff safe. The Woodruff Arts Center also has instituted a vaccine mandate for its employees.
In addition to the mandatory vaccination policy, the Arts Center will require face masks to be worn properly at all times while visiting campus facilities.
“While we are committed to opening our doors and sharing the artistic magic that is a cornerstone of our community,” President and CEO of Woodruff Arts Center Hala Moddelmog said. “we need to do so in a manner that best protects the health and safety of our audience, performers, and staff at the Arts Center.”
The Woodruff Arts Center will continue to closely monitor local, state, and federal policies regarding indoor activities and plan safety protocols accordingly. Specific health and safety protocols are subject to change and will be clearly communicated to ticket holders in advance of their visit.
