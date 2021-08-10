Whitefield Academy Head Football Coach Coleman Joiner has his eyes set on not only making playoffs, but getting through the second round — a feat that would make them the first in the school's history.
The school's final record last season was 6-5, with one game canceled due to COVID-19. Whitefield earned the second seed in Region 2-A, and lost in the second round of the playoffs.
This year, the Wolfpack will return with eight starters on offense and eight on defense.
Whitefield graduated 3 seniors — Myles Redding, WR/DB, 1000+ yard receiver, signed to play at Mercer University; Eric Little Jr., RB/LB, 1000+ yrd rusher, signed to play at Harvard; and Ethan Garrett, RB/LB.
"We bring back a wealth of experience with 13 seniors, almost all who have been contributors since they were freshmen and sophomores," Joiner said. "Combine than with an extremely talented junior class and some sophomores who are ready to emerge as varsity players, and you will see why we are optimistic about the 2021 season.
"We have an extremely difficult schedule," Joiner said. "No weeks off. We must continue to embrace the work it takes to win and trust that process when it comes to the results!"
Top returning players include junior LB/RB Caleb LaVallee, with D1 offers from Duke and Vanderbilt; junior Ayden Duncanson, ATH, with D1 offer from Vanderbilt; junior OL/DL Ian Geffrard, with D1 offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech, and Minnesota; senior RB/DB Howard Allen; and senior QB Cole Peterson, four year starter.
So far, Whitefield's top new players include junior Quincy Downing, OL/DL, who transferred from Kell High School; senior John Johnson, WR/DB; and sophomore Ian Weihe, WR/DB.
Joiner said the goal is to make it out of the second round of playoffs, but to do that, they plan to lean on their experience.
"This year’s team is ready to get out of the second round for the first time in school history," Joiner said. "To do that we must stay healthy and continue to get better throughout the season. Today’s version of us cannot accomplish that goal but we believe that in 12 weeks we can be a totally different team and still be growing and maturing in to a contender."
Whitefield's first game is a home game Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. against Mount Vernon Presbyterian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.