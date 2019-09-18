With all that Annie Edwards is involved in, whether at her school, Whitefield Academy, or at her Mableton home, it is difficult to determine when she has time to sleep.
The 17-year-old daughter of Brian and Donna Edwards is not only carrying at 4.0 GPA, but she scored a 35 out of a possible 36 on the ACT she took in February.
From an extracurricular standpoint, she is also captain of the school's varsity cross country team and is in the school's Drama Club.
However, one of Edwards’ favorite extracurricular activities is actually something she helped create at the school. It’s an organization called the Common Table, where students come each week to sing religious-oriented songs and pray.
"I enjoy being involved in activities with other students here at school. Whitefield Academy is a very close-knit school where students know one another and like to interact with one another as much as possible," she said.
If these school activities aren't enough to keep her busy, she is also selecting a college and has applied to a number of Southeastern schools, including the University of Georgia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Having attended Whitefield since the sixth grade, Edwards said her favorite subject is English. She enjoys both reading and writing, and the class is taught by her favorite teacher, Jeff Horner, PhD.
Horner said Edwards "embodies the concept of delight as her winsome personality enables her to delight in the process of learning new information in virtually every subject.”
"She learns guilelessly, effortlessly, asking questions that other students would struggle to put into words," he said. "Outside the classroom, Annie seeks to connect with her personality and has a special heart for underclassmen.'
Horner also said Edwards serves through her musical gifts, "not only at school but also in her church, leading worship experiences through singing while accompanying herself on guitar."
"She is a swift runner and has been the foundation of our cross country program through her faithful work in practice," he said.
Edwards’ future plans are to major in statistics in college and to go to law school.
Despite all the running she does at school with cross country, one of her favorite times to run is at home with her dog, Zoie.
Edwards views a good education as vital to being successful in life, and said Whitefield has helped her build a good education foundation plus one other element.
"Going to school here has helped me manage my time wisely, not only while at school but at home," she said. "Good time management is essential to being successful and enjoying what you are doing."
