Atlanta nonprofit Wellspring Living is receiving a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to survivors of human trafficking.
The grant will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking survivors, including rental, utilities or related expenses, such as security deposits and relocation costs. The grant will also provide funding for support needed to help survivors locate permanent housing, secure employment, as well as occupational training and counseling.
“Wellspring Living is grateful for this investment in survivors of Human Trafficking through the recent OVC award,” Wellspring Living Executive Director Mary Frances Bowley said. “We are honored to work alongside incredible partners like the Justice Department, specifically the U.S. Attorney, to provide a safe and restorative environment for survivors to recover from the complex trauma of trafficking. As our survivors recover, the ability to work cooperatively with prosecutors provides vital progress to end trafficking.”
Wellspring Living is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides domestic sex trafficking victims and those at risk with specialized recovery services through residential and community-based programs. The organization is among 73 organizations receiving more than $35 million in OVC grants to support housing services for human trafficking survivors.
Human trafficking offenses are among the most difficult crimes to identify, and the scope of human trafficking victimization may be much greater than the limited data reflects. A new report issued by the National Institute of Justice, another component of the Office of Justice Programs, found that the number of human trafficking cases captured in police reports may represent only a fraction of all such cases. Expanding housing and other services to trafficking victims remains a top Justice Department priority.
Atlanta has been considered a human trafficking hub since around 2005. According to the Center for Public Policy, around 374 girls are commercially sexually exploited monthly in Georgia. Human trafficking in Atlanta alone brings in around $290 million per year.
According to the Shapiro Group, 65% of men who purchase sex with female children in Atlanta live in suburban areas outside the I-285 perimeter. Furthermore, 42% of buyers live north of I-285, 26% live inside the perimeter, 23% live south of I-285 and 9% live near the Hartsfield-Jackson area.
“Human trafficking is a barbaric criminal enterprise that subjects its victims to unspeakable cruelty and deprives them of the most basic of human needs, none more essential than a safe place to live,” Attorney General William P. Barr said. “Throughout this Administration, the Department of Justice has fought aggressively to bring human traffickers to justice and to deliver critical aid to trafficking survivors. These new resources, announced today, expand on our efforts to offer those who have suffered the shelter and support they need to begin a new and better life.”
The Office for Victims of Crime, for example, hosted listening sessions and round table discussions with stakeholders in the field in 2018 and launched the Human Trafficking Capacity Building Center. From July 2018 through June 2019, 118 OVC human trafficking grantees reported serving 8,375 total clients including confirmed trafficking survivors and individuals showing strong indicators of trafficking victimization.
For more information on programs offered at Wellspring Living, visit https://wellspringliving.org/.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the 24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888. You can also text 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO").
